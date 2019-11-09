A jubilant Chelsea side, who are in the middle of a five-match winning streak in the English Premier League 2019-20, will host Crystal Palace in the first game of matchday 12 on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Details

Date: November 9, 2019.

Time: 6 PM IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Preview

In their last 10 Premier League matches, Chelsea have lost only one and it came against the table-toppers Liverpool. And apart from that shocking defeat against Manchester United in the League Cup, Lampard’s Londoners have not lost a single game in last 45 days or so.

However, this impeccable beginning of Lampard does take a back seat when one looks at the home record of the Blues this season. In eight home matches so far, they have won only three and that is what the Stamford Bridge side will be looking to improve against Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have had a pretty impressive season so far courtesy of their away results against West Ham, Manchester United and Arsenal.

However, after starting off brilliantly and showing intent for a probable top-six spot, the Eagles seem to have drifted a bit from their course. Winless in their last three matches, the Roy Hodgson-managed side will be hoping to earn some points from today’s game.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League 2019-20: Team News

Jorginho, who is banned from the match after conceding five yellow cards, should be replaced by the fit-again N’Golo Kante. Mason Mount has reportedly picked up a knock and remains doubtful. Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to be his replacement, while Ross Barkley could also start ahead of Willian.

For Crystal Palace, Andros Townsend could feature in the squad after recovering from the muscle injury he had suffered during the team’s draw against Arsenal. Gary Cahill and Cheikhou Kouyate still remain doubtful but are believed to have recovered.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic; Barkley, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi; Abraham.

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Van Aanholt; McCarthy, Kouyate, Milivojevic; Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League 2019-20: Last 5 Premier League Matches

Chelsea: WWWWW

Crystal Palace: LDLWW

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League 2019-20: Head-to-Head

Chelsea: 27

Crystal Palace: 12

Draw: 15

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Prediction

Chelsea win 3-1.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League 2019-20 match on television?

The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.