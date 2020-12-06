Manchester United rallied to beat West Indies 3-1 on Saturday, while Chelsea produced a somewhat similar display against Leeds United at the Stamford Bridge where fans returned for the first time since March.

Chelsea had gone down after local boy Patrick Bamford scored for the visitors in just the fourth minute of the match taking advantage of Edward Mendy, who showed a rare sign of hesitation under the sticks.

However, Olivier Giroud, who scored four goals in Champions League on Wednesday, equalised for the Blues with a brilliant tap-in off a fast and low cross from Reece James.

Even though both the teams continued to explore in one another’s area, Leeds keeper Illan Meslier stood out as he kept on frustrating Timo Werner, who looked lost in front of the goal.

Chelsea, though, emerged as the better team in the second half and took the lead when Kurt Zouma headed in a corner from Mason Mount.

The final nail in Leeds’ coffin was put by Christian Pulisic, who covered more than 50 yards to dirrct Werner’s assist past Meslier.

The win took Chelsea at the top of the Premier League with 22 points from 11 matches. However, with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool playing on Sunday, their stay might not be extended.

At the London Stadium, Manchester United conceded a goal in the 38th minute when Tomas Soucek saw the net for the home team.

United, who started without Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, produced a turnaround in the second half led by Paul Pogba. With a long-ranger, the French man levelled the score.

Minutes later, the Red Devils went ahead witj Mason Greenwood turning and firing home in the area. Rashford scored the third goal for United to register a brilliant comeback and climb up to the fourth position of the table.