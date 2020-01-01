Touted as one of the brightest prospects of football, Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi is yet to fully display his potential on the field. Ever since he made his senior debut, the hype has been around that he could be one of the best England players of the next generation.

While his batchmates from the Chelsea Youth Academy Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have become an integral part of the Blues squad, Hudson-Odoi has not cemented his place yet. The success rate has also not been anywhere near impressive which has called criticism and trolling for him on social media.

However, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard doesn’t seem to be bothered about his lackadaisical display as he said it was his job to protect the teenager from external criticism to help him achieve his potential.

“I think it’s a lot at 19 to say with one performance you must produce instantly or you’ll get social media criticism, and I’ll certainly protect him against that,” Lampard was quoted as saying by AFP.

The Chelsea boss was also quick to mention that Hudson-Odoi is getting nearer to hi A-game and there was a glimpse of it in their last game against Arsenal. The 19-year-old provided an improved display and was highly effective in the brief period he played, unlike his earlier appearances.

“Little snippets like at Arsenal, coming on and looking bright and going by people, he can do all that. He does need to show more but he absolutely will do and we’re right behind him,” Lampard said.

“I’ve not spoken to him about that specifically and unfortunately on social media, that’s par for the course. That’s something unfortunately that you’ve got to have a very thick skin about,” the former Chelsea midfielder added.

The Stamford Bridge club next travel to Brighton on New Year’s Day in their bid to reaffirm their stronghold in the fourth place and reduce the gap with third-placed Manchester City.