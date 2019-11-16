Star Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho moved to Bayern Munich on a season-long deal which also gives them an option to buy him once the loan term expires. However, recent reports emerging from Spain claim that Coutinho could return to Barcelona after the ongoing season ends. Reports further claim that the La Liga giants have already started looking for suitors interested in adding him in their squad on a permanent deal and it is Frank Lampard managed Chelsea who have emerged as the favourites.

According to a report carried by Don Balon, a Spanish media outlet, the Bundesliga giants have already informed Barca that they will not be signing Coutinho on a permanent deal despite his impressive stint at the club so far- which has seen him score a couple of goals and as many as four assists in 15 appearances.

It is worth highlighting that although Coutinho had joined Barca for a reported fee of €145 million a couple of years ago, the club is expecting only €75 million for him in return.

Notably, Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had claimed last month that they would take a decision concerning Coutinho’s future when ‘the right point in time has arrived’.

“We will decide about that when the right point in time has arrived,” club chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had earlier told German publication Kicker.

“Philippe is a high-quality player. Philippe has no star attitudes. He is a very pleasant person and he is very popular throughout the club. We are very satisfied with the transfer,” he concluded.