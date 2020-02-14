Cricketers on Friday took to social media to wish their respective partners a happy Valentine’s Day.

The day is that time of the year when couples explore new ways to express their emotions and make their better half feel special.

“Happy Valentines Day everyone. Love is what makes the world go round,” said India opener Rohit Sharma.

Happy Valentines Day everyone. Love is what makes the world go round ❤ — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 14, 2020

“My valentine for life,” wrote India cricketer Hardik Pandya on Twitter posting a picture of his with his fiancee and Serbian actress Natasha Stankovic.

My valentine for life ❤ pic.twitter.com/tDbZ7gVY5K — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Hardik’s brother and India all-rounder Krunal Pandya shared a photo of his and wife Pankhuri Sharma saying, “Every step of life with you is an adventure. Happy Valentine’s Day my forever love.”

Every step of life with you is an adventure 😊 Happy Valentine’s Day my forever love ❤😘 pic.twitter.com/UX6FILQFUf — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) February 14, 2020

“Everyday should be a Valentine’s day,” said India cricketer Sanju Samson to wife Charulata Samson.

Everyday should be a Valentine’s day

🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/w6Kyaqh5mQ — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) February 14, 2020

The month of February brings immense bliss to couples as it brings with it Valentine’s Day — the one day of the year that celebrates love and all things romantic in abundance. One of the most important things couples want to do that day is to do something special with their partner.