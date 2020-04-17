Shikhar Dhawan is always associated with aggressive strokeplay, a lot of vigour and light-hearted moments on the cricket pitch. Fans call him ‘Gabbar’ and go berserk when he takes a catch near the boundary line only to break into his ‘thigh-five’ celebration.

But there is another side of India’s dashing southpaw too. And the opener spilled the beans on how he gave up listening to hard Punjabi songs to soothe his senses and bring about calmness.

Speaking to Indian lifestyle coach and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das in an Instagram chat, Dhawan said his choice of music used to reflect on his playing also at times. So to cut down on his rash strokeplay, he stopped listening to aggressive songs and changed his choice.

“We get negative comments but I don’t read comments. I used to listen to Punjabi aggressive songs before and that made me aggressive. Now I don’t listen to those songs anymore and I am calmer. Songs also have an impact as it did on me,” Dhawan said.

“It is important to not let the outer noise affect you. I remember once I got out for a duck in the IPL. While walking back to the pavillion, I said to myself what did I do wrong and started analysing. But then I quickly realised if I keep sulking, it will be there with me tomorrow also. I cannot get over a lean patch.

“So the next game I remember scoring 97. Now even if I hadn’t scored that many runs, my energy was positive and that is what matters. It is also important to kill ego. Let it go. There is no shame in it,” added the 34-year old.

Dhawan had earlier revealed he is trying his hand at playing a flute and honing his overall musical skills.

“Playing a musical instrument, the vibrations you can feel inside your body. Music gives you peace and everybody should try to learn how to play a musical instrument now especially because we have so much time to spend at home due to the lockdown,” Dhawan had said while chatting with India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer on Instagram Live.

Had everything gone according to plan, both Dhawan would have been busy featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his franchise Delhi Capitals. However, the cash-rich league, which was originally scheduled to commence on 29 March has now been suspended indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has already infected over 2 million people globally while over 1 lakh 45 thousand people have lost their lives because of the infection.

In India, there are more than 13,000 infected people already while over 450 have lost their lives after contracting the infection.

There is still no sure shot treatment of the virus and social-distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons to protect oneself from getting infected.

(With inputs from IANS)