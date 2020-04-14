Commenting on Shoaib Akhtar’s proposal for an India-Pakistan series to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19, legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar has said that there are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than a bilateral series between arch-rivals India and Pakistan anytime soon.

Notably, Akhtar had proposed for a three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan in a bid to help the two countries fight coronavirus crisis.

“There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan,” said Gavaskar in a Youtube chat with former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja as quoted by IANS.

“Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seems unlikely right now,” he added.

Prior to Gavaskar, legendary player Kapil Dev had said that Akhar is entitled to his opinion but India doesn’t need to raise the funds as they have enough money. Meanwhile, former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla had mocked the Pakistani pacer for his proposal by terming his statement as “comic”.

Notably, the two nations have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2007 due to tensed diplomatic relationships between them. The only time they face each other is during the ICC events.

The pandemic COVID-19 has so far claimed more than 350 lives in India and has affected over 10,500 in the country. Meanwhile, the number of deaths in Pakistan due to the virus is around 96 along with the infected ones reaching the 6,000 mark as per the Worldometer.