Champions Trophy: Rickelton’s maiden ODI ton, Markram’s late blitz lift SA to 315/6 vs Afghanistan

Opener Ryan Rickelton scored his maiden ODI hundred (103) as half-centuries from skipper Temba Bavuma(58), Rassie van der Dussen (52) and Aiden Markaram (52 not out) propelled South Africa to 315/6 in 50 overs against Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy Group B clash at National Stadium.

South Africa’s lineup for the match was missing both Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs. Cricket South Africa (CSA) later confirmed that Klaasen had been sidelined as a precaution due to a soft tissue injury in his left elbow. Meanwhile, Stubbs was unlikely to have been in contention for the first-choice XI regardless.

Opting to bat first, South Africa had a steady yet cautious start, with Afghan pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai extracting significant movement off the surface. Tony de Zorzi struggled to get going and was the first to depart, falling to Mohammad Nabi for 11 after an attempted drive resulted in a mistimed shot straight to mid-on. With South Africa losing their first wicket early, Bavuma joined Rickelton at the crease, and together they navigated the testing conditions.

Rickelton, fresh from impressive performances in SA20 and the New Year’s Test against Pakistan, looked in sublime touch. He rotated the strike well and capitalised on loose deliveries, bringing up his half-century in 48 balls. Bavuma, initially circumspect, grew into his innings, ensuring South Africa’s run rate remained stable. The duo stitched a crucial 129-run stand, frustrating Afghanistan’s bowlers.

The introduction of spin brought some respite for Afghanistan, with Mohammad Nabi striking at a key moment. Bavuma, attempting to up the ante, mistimed a shot straight to deep midwicket and departed for 58 off 76 balls. Despite the breakthrough, Rickelton remained composed, crafting an authoritative innings. His hundred – his first in ODIs – came in fine fashion, making him the first South African to score a century on Champions Trophy debut. He joined an elite list alongside Gary Kirsten, who had struck 188* against the UAE in the 1996 World Cup.

However, Rickelton’s innings ended in dramatic fashion when Rashid Khan, fielding off his own bowling, fired a direct hit at the stumps. The left-hander’s bat bounced just short of the crease, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz was quick to dislodge the bails. Rickelton walked back after a superb 103 off 106 balls, an innings laced with seven boundaries and a six.

Following his dismissal, Afghanistan attempted to put the brakes on South Africa’s scoring. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi kept things tight, while Noor Ahmad struggled with his lengths, often bowling too short or too full. The middle overs saw a brief slowdown, with South Africa managing just 30 runs between overs 32 and 39.

With the innings at a crossroads, Rassie van der Dussen provided the much-needed impetus. Coming into the tournament after a lean patch -having scored just 104 runs in his last six innings – he grabbed the opportunity in Heinrich Klaasen’s absence. Initially watchful, he soon found his rhythm, launching a counterattack against Afghanistan’s premier spinner. Rashid Khan bore the brunt of his assault, conceding boundaries through a fierce cut past point and successive slogs over midwicket. Just as van der Dussen looked set for more, Noor Ahmad removed him for 52 off 46 balls, but by then, he had done enough to keep South Africa on track.

Aiden Markram, who had struggled to find his timing for the majority of his stay, flicked a switch in the death overs, ensuring South Africa finished strongly. The turning point came in the 46th over when he went inside out against Farooqi, following it up with a four and a six off Noor Ahmad. He then took apart Farooqi in the 48th over, smashing three consecutive sixes.

While David Miller fell to a spectacular diving catch by Rahmat Shah at deep midwicket, Markram ensured South Africa did not lose momentum. Marco Jansen was bowled by Omarzai in the closing moments, but by then, the Proteas had posted a commanding total. Markram’s unbeaten 52 off 43 balls proved instrumental in the latter stages, as South Africa added vital runs in the last five overs.

Afghanistan’s bowlers had moments of success but struggled to contain the scoring in the death overs. Mohammad Nabi was the pick of the bowlers with 2-51 while Farooqi, Omarzai and Noor Ahmad claimed a wicket each. Rashid Khan, despite going wicketless, was economical in his spell.

Brief scores: South Africa 315/6 in 50 overs (Ryan Rickelton 103, Temba Bavuma 58; Mohammad Nabi 2-51, Fazalhaq Farooqi 1-59) against Afghanistan.