Champions Trophy: Pakistan’s playing eleven will not see any major changes, says Aaqib Javed

Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed said the defending champions’ playing eleven for their much-anticipated Champions Trophy Group A match against India will not see any major changes from the one that lost to New Zealand in the tournament opener.

The blockbuster India-Pakistan clash will be played in front of a sell-out crowd at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Pakistan are playing to avoid an early exit from the tournament after their 60-loss to New Zealand in the opening game at Karachi.

Ahead of the clash, Javed also said Pakistan’s playing eleven will be revealed at the time of the toss, which is confirmed to see one change after Fakhar Zaman was ruled out due to an oblique injury. “We have to play our cricket on our own strength. Our team will not see any major changes. We have selected a team based on our beliefs. We will back this team.”

“Our fast-bowling options are the best. These are the match winners. It’s not necessary to follow the same strategy as the other teams. These are match winners, so it is not necessary that other teams should do the same,” said Javed in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

He also expressed faith in Pakistan’s pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf producing something special in the clash against India. “The teams play their game on their strengths. We have like one of the best pace bowling options in today’s game with Shaheen, Naseem, and Haris. It reminds me of the 90’s.”

“So, I think reaching that level still they have time, but they have all the ability to repeat those sorts of performances. So pretty much confident (of them coming good) and I think when you play against India, it’s a special feeling and I think they will bring something very special tomorrow.”

When quizzed about the kind of enormous pressure on everyone’s shoulders in the Pakistan camp, Javed said, “Look, there is no game you can say you play without pressure. The first game we lost, okay. New Zealand is a very strong team. They have good balance and it doesn’t make any difference.”

“After losing a game there is another good chance for you to win and win the third one and make it to the semis. Again India and Pakistan don’t matter. It’s a knockout or whatever. It’s beyond a game and that’s the beauty of India-Pakistan cricket.”

“If you look at the positive, I think that is the best time and best chance for any individual or a team to make a mark. We used to love it and all the players are waiting for the opportunity to rise and rise above the bar.”

Javed signed off by denying there would be an extra added advantage for India because they had played their previous game against Bangladesh in Dubai. “Not at all, because if you look at all the Pakistani players, they’ve been playing leagues here. Like, PSL was played here. So, there’s nothing really in the conditions. Everybody knows, and I don’t think there is any advantage and disadvantage.”