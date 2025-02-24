Champions Trophy: Feels good to bat in that manner in an important game, says Virat Kohli

After slamming his 51st ODI century in India’s comprehensive six-wicket win over Pakistan, the talismanic Virat Kohli said that he felt good to bat in a solid manner in an important game for his team, where his main job was to control the middle overs against the spinners.

Kohli came in to bat after captain Rohit Sharma fell in the first ten overs and stitched crucial partnerships of 69 and 114 with Shubman Gill (46) and Shreyas Iyer (56) respectively while making an unbeaten hundred off 111 balls, laced with seven boundaries. During his knock, he also became the fastest batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs.

“It feels to be good to bat in that manner in an important game, where a spot for semis was there to be taken, after Rohit fell. My job was clear – to control the middle overs, not take risks against spinners and take on pacers. I was happy with the template, it’s how I play in ODIs.”

“I have a decent understanding of my game. It’s about keeping the outside noise away, take care of my energy levels and thoughts. It’s easy for me to get pulled into expectations and frenzy around games like these,” said Kohli after receiving the Player of the Match award.

It was also the game where Kohli surpassed Mohammed Azharuddin to become India’s most prolific catcher in ODIs. “I kept telling myself I’ll give my 100% while fielding. It’s why I take pride in it. When you put your head down and go about your work, things work out, and then God eventually rewards you. Clarity is important, when there is pace on the ball you have to get scoring,” he added.

Kohli, 36, praised Gill and Iyer for playing their parts well in chasing down 242 with 45 balls to spare. “Shubman did well against Shaheen, and there’s a reason he’s the number one batter of the world. It was necessary to get about 60-70 runs in the powerplay, or we’d always be chasing the game.”

“Then Shreyas is really coming into his own at number four. Did well in India, and now out here as well Everyone’s got a decent knock in these conditions, that’ll augur well in the coming matches.”

With India having a week’s break before playing against New Zealand on March 2, Kohli signed off by saying it’s a welcome break for him. “At 36, a week off is very good. It takes a lot out of me to put in that much effort.”