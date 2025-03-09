India record nervy 4-wkt win over NZ for third ICC Champions Trophy title

Rohit Sharma spearheaded India’s chase of 252 with a commanding half-century, forging a crucial 105-run opening stand—the highest of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy—alongside his deputy Shubman Gill. While Rohit dominated the scoring, Gill played the perfect supporting role, ensuring a solid foundation for India’s pursuit. However, just as the duo seemed poised to take the game beyond New Zealand’s grasp, Glenn Phillips produced a moment of brilliance, plucking a sensational catch off Mitchell Santner’s bowling to dismiss Gill for a composed 31 off 50 balls.

The arrival of Virat Kohli was met with thunderous applause from the packed Dubai International Cricket Stadium, but the excitement was short-lived. Off-spinner Michael Bracewell struck first ball, trapping Kohli leg-before, giving New Zealand an opening to claw back into the contest.

Despite the twin setbacks, Rohit remained untroubled, keeping India on course as the crowd roared in anticipation. However, the New Zealand spinners tightened the screws, slowing the scoring rate. In an attempt to break the shackles, Rohit charged down the track against Rachin Ravindra, aiming to loft him over cover, only to be beaten in flight and stumped by Tom Latham. The Indian captain walked back after a sublime 76 off 83 balls, decorated with seven boundaries and three towering sixes.

With India needing stability, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel took charge, stitching together a 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket, thwarting New Zealand’s bid for further breakthroughs. Shreyas played aggressively, dispatching the spinners for a couple of sixes and fours. However, after surviving a chance on 45, he failed to capitalise, falling soon after Santner reintroduced himself into the attack.

At the other end, Axar Patel continued to rotate the strike efficiently, ensuring India stayed within touching distance of the target. KL Rahul then joined him in the middle, with India requiring another 60 from the final 10 overs, setting up a tense finish in the Champions Trophy final. However, New Zealand pegged the Indians back with the wicket of Axar, who miscued one to William O’Rourke off Bracewell after scoring 29.

Having lost the top five for 203 runs, the new pair of Rahul (34 not out) and Hardik Pandya (18) almost took India near the winning mark, before Pandya was undone Kyle Jamieson. Thereafter, Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja completed the formalities with ease with the latter bringing up the winning runs with a boundary.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat, hoping to capitalise on a good batting surface. Openers Rachin Ravindra and Will Young gave their team a flying start, putting together a 57-run opening stand in just eight overs. However, India’s spinners soon took charge, systematically dismantling the top order.

Kuldeep, Varun, Jadeja, and Axar collectively dismissed the top five batters, including key players like Ravindra, Young, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, and Glenn Phillips, slowing the scoring rate as New Zealand found themselves struggling at 200/5 in 44 overs.

Ravindra, who survived two close chances on 28 and 29—first dropped by Mohammed Shami off his own bowling and then by Shreyas Iyer off Varun Chakravarthy—eventually perished for 37, falling to Kuldeep Yadav’s very first delivery. Varun had earlier given India their first breakthrough, trapping Will Young (15) lbw.

From there, the Indian spinners kept a stranglehold on the game. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav struck again to remove Williamson (11), who fell to a simple return catch. Jadeja then joined the act, dismissing Tom Latham (14).

During this phase, Daryl Mitchell shouldered the responsibility of holding the innings together by stitching crucial partnerships, including a 57-run stand with Glenn Phillips (34) before Varun returned for his second spell to get rid of the latter.

Mitchell’s effort to accelerate the scoring proved challenging, as he managed a laborious 101-ball 63, reaching his fifty off 91 deliveries. While he showed intent in Mohammed Shami’s final spell — scoring 10 runs off the first three balls — Shami had the final say, dismissing Mitchell with a sharp catch by Rohit Sharma at cover.

Mitchell’s dismissal put the onus on Michael Bracewell (53 not out), who had provided solid support with a 46-run partnership alongside him. Sensing the need for quick runs, Bracewell unleashed his power and reached his fifty off just 39 deliveries in the final over, ensuring New Zealand edged past the 250-run mark.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 251/7 (Daryl Mitchell 63, Michael Bracewell 53 not out, Rachin Ravindra 37, Glenn Phillips 34; Kuldeep Yadav 2/40, Varun Chakravarthy 2/45, Ravindra Jadeja 1/30) lost to India 254/6 (Rohit Sharma 76, Shreyas Iyer 48, KL Rahul 34 not out, Shubman Gill 31, Axar Patel 29; Michael Bracewell 2/28) by 4 wickets.