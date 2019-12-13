Defending champions Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea, Atalanta, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, RB Leipzig, and Lyon are the 16 teams that have qualified for the knockout stages of the 2019-20 Champions League.

Notably, all the 16 clubs, who are from the top five European leagues, will know their opponents on Monday when the actual draw will take place.

However, there are some rules for the draw on the basis of which Reddit — an American social news aggregation website — made a graph and came out with the possible opponents each side could face in the round of 16 and the result was quoted on the website of GIVEMESPORT.

Here are the rules:

Group winners will face group runners-up and they will play the second-leg at home. Clubs from the same nation can’t face each other. Meanwhile, a club can’t face another one which has also progressed through the same group.

Here are the possible fixtures of the 2019-20 Champions League round of 16:

PSG’s possible opponents:

Atletico Madrid – 18.41%

Chelsea – 18.41%

Spurs – 17.33%

Dortmund – 16.99%

Atalanta – 14.54%

Napoli – 14.54%

Bayern Munich’s possible opponents:

Chelsea – 18.89%

Atletico Madrid – 18.69%

Real Madrid – 18.08%

Atalanta – 15.04%

Napoli – 15.04%

Lyon – 14.26%

Manchester City’s possible opponents:

Atletico Madrid – 22.41%

Real Madrid – 21.58%

Dortmund – 20.62%

Napoli – 18.42%

Lyon – 16.97%

Juventus’ possible opponents:

Chelsea – 21.67%

Real Madrid – 21.58%

Spurs – 20.71%

Dortmund – 20.02%

Lyon – 16.47%

Liverpool’s possible opponents:

Atletico Madrid – 22.41%

Real Madrid – 21.58%

Dortmund – 20.62%

Atalanta – 18.42%

Lyon – 16.97%

Barcelona’s possible opponents:

Chelsea – 23.28%

Spurs – 22.01%

Atalanta – 18.55%

Napoli – 18.55%

Lyon – 17.61%

RB Leipzig’s possible opponents:

Atletico Madrid – 18.08%

Chelsea – 17.98%

Real Madrid – 17.61%

Spurs – 17.33%

Atalanta – 14.5%

Napoli – 14.5%

Valencia’s possible opponents:

Spurs – 22.62%

Dortmund – 21.76%

Atalanta – 18.94%

Napoli – 18.94%

Lyon – 17.74%

Real Madrid’s possible opponents:

Manchester City – 21.58%

Liverpool – 21.58%

Juventus – 21.14%

Bayern Munich – 18.08%

RB Leipzig – 17.61%

Tottenham’s possible opponents:

Valencia – 22.62%

Barcelona – 22.01%

Juventus – 20.71%

PSG – 17.33%

RB Leipzig – 17.33%

Atalanta’s possible opponents:

Valencia – 18.94%

Barcelona – 18.55%

Liverpool – 18.42%

Bayern Munich – 15.04%

PSG – 14.54%

RB Leipzig – 14.5%

Atletico Madrid’s possible opponents:

Manchester City – 22.41%

Liverpool – 22.41%

Bayern Munich – 18.69%

PSG – 18.41%

RB Leipzig – 18.08%

Napoli’s possible opponents:

Valencia – 18.94%

Barcelona – 18.55%

Manchester City – 18.42%

Bayern Munich – 15.04%

PSG – 14.54%

RB Leipzig – 14.5%

Dortmund’s possible opponents:

Valencia – 21.76%

Liverpool – 20.62%

Manchester City – 20.62%

Juventus – 20.02%

PSG – 16.99%

Lyon’s possible opponents:

Valencia – 17.74%

Barcelona – 17.61%

Manchester City – 16.97%

Liverpool – 16.97%

Juventus – 16.47%

Bayern Munich – 14.26%

Chelsea’s possible opponents:

Barcelona – 23.28%

Juventus – 21.67%

Bayern Munich – 18.89%

PSG – 18.18%

RB Leipzig – 17.98%