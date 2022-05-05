Champions League: A lot of credit goes to these players, says Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

After Real Madrid’s miraculous win over Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, head coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed his delight, saying a lot of credit goes to these players who pulled off something special after being on the verge of elimination.

“It’s not so easy to explain. When everyone thought the game was finished it came down to just one fine detail, a good combination and a goal by Rodrygo. We put all our energy into it. You need a bit of luck to win these types of games though,” said the Real Madrid coach.

“The opposition were strong. The game was very complete and the team didn’t give up. After Manchester City scored it became much more difficult, but we were committed. We were lucky and had the energy. The changes helped. The players gave everything because it was such an intense game. We pressed well high up and City played the way they always play, but it worked out well,” he said.

When Riyad Mahrez scored with 17 minutes remaining in Wednesday’s semi-final second leg, City moved two goals ahead on aggregate and appeared to have floored Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

It was from there that Karim Benzema scored the game-winning penalty, converting from the spot after being felled in the box by Ruben Dias five minutes into extra time.

“Something strange has happened. We had a wonderful night. We played against a really strong team. Teams that at the beginning of the season were tipped to win the Champions League, like PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City. Now we’re up against another team. A lot of the credit goes to these players, to the fans that drive us on, not only inside the stadium but also the days before; the importance of this shirt and the history of this club. We’re proud to be part of this club,” he said.

