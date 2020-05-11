Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has gone on record stating that it will be challenging for him to pick up the game from where he left off when he takes the field after serving his suspension.

The southpaw was banned from all forms of the game for two years, one of which was suspended, in October 2019 as he was caught in violation of the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code.

“First of all, I want to return to the game. I will return to the game after 4-5 months,” Shakib was quoted as saying by DW Bangla as per Cricbuzz. (via IANS)

“No other decision will be taken before that. The biggest challenge is to be able to start again from where I had stopped, that is what I’m expecting from myself.

“Wish I can start from where I ended up. That is the challenge for me, nothing else,” he added.

Notably, Shakib was suspended for failing to report corrupt approaches. In his defense, he replied that sometimes one has to pay for being ignorant and this was one such case. He also revealed that his mental health was getting worse during the time he was away from the game.

“I have realized that there are certain things that you just cannot take lightly due to ignorance and probably that is the biggest lesson I learnt during this time,” Shakib said.

“It is very difficult time for me because at the back of the mind you always think that I am not playing or not being able to play. For me making sure that I am not depressed is extremely important as I am locked down in my house.”

(With quotes and inputs from IANS)