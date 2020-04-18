The CEO of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Pete Russell, which is set to be played in between August 19 and September 26, has expressed his concern over a potential clash with the Indian Premier League which many speculates can take place at the same time after it was suspended due to the COVID-19.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended till further notice on Thursday.

Also, there have been various media reports suggesting BCCI is mulling alternative windows like July-August and September-October to stage the 2020’s edition of the cash-rich tournament. But all of the speculations lacked an official backing as the fate of IPL continues to hang in doubt.

“We wouldn’t go up against it. While I know the BCCI is all-powerful in these things, there has to be some sensible consideration around what players and other leagues are doing,” CPL CEO Russell told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by PTI.

“I think IPL would want all the West Indian players to be playing in their tournament – it wouldn’t make sense for them to play at the same time as CPL when a lot of their stars are playing with us. That would defeat the objective. I don’t think they need to do that, either. They can figure out their own window, for sure,” he added.

Confirming the suspension of the 13th edition of the IPL, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the “evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19” and the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed in India till May 3 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Shah further added that the governing body would continue to monitor the current situation and would review a potential start date with all the stakeholders. He reiterated that the board would work in accordance with the government guidelines and protocols.