Ace Barcelona striker Lionel Messi believes that it would not be possible for his club to win Europe’s top-tier tournament the UEFA Champions League if they continue to play in the same manner as they have in the recent past.

Notably, the Champions League currently stands suspended as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus. However, Messi believes that even if the season were to resume, Barca do not seem well-equipped to win it.

Although the Spanish giants under new manager Quique Serien are at the top of the La Liga points tally, Messi believes that the current system is not capable of helping them win the title this year.

“What I think is that coach misunderstood what I said. What I said is that playing as we had been playing the last games before the break, it seemed clear that we weren’t enough to win the Champions League,” Messi told Spanish outlet SPORT. (via IANS)

“I never doubted the squad we have and I have no doubt that you can win all that remain, but not by playing in the way we were playing.

“Now, everyone has their opinion and they are all very respectable. Mine is based on the fact that I was lucky to play the Champions League every year and I know that it is not possible to win it by playing as we have been playing,” he added.

Messi has so far helped Barcelona win as many as four UEFA Champions League titles this season. As far as this season is concerned, Barca managed to reach the round of 16 where they drew the first leg 1-1 against Napoli before the season was suspended.