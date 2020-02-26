On his 36-hour visit to India, US President Donald Trump featured in the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad on Monday. In front of more than a lakh people, Trump was all in praise for India.

He even stated that Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are among the greatest cricketers of all times. However, he failed to get the pronunciation of Sachin’s name correctly.

Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) could not help but take a dig at the US President for mispronouncing his name.

Now former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has joined the party in trolling the US President. He wondered how Trump would pronounce the name of Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman.

“Can’t wait for @realDonaldTrump to visit Pakistan & see how he pronounces Fakhar Zaman ..!!!” tweeted Vaughan.

Earlier on Tuesday, he had tweeted, “How are you today Sue Chin @sachin_rt #DonaldTrumpIndiaVisit.”