Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi said that he couldn’t wait for the competitions to resume.

“Personally, I can’t wait for the competitions to come back,” Messi told Sport and Mundo Deportivo as quoted by Marca.

There has been no football match in Spain since 12 March in view of the coronavirus pandemic and only recently the organisers are mulling to restart the La Liga season by mid-June as the players have resumed individual training.

With the Spanish government giving a green signal to the clubs to resume training last week, La Liga president Javier Tebas wants the 2019-20 season to resume on June 12.

However, it is an open secret that the matches will be played behind closed doors if held.

“We know it’s going to be weird without fans in the stadium and with the issue of training camps; we really don’t want to be separated from our families. We’ll have to see how it looks in the end,” said the Blaugrana forward.

The 32-year-old was at his usual best for Barca this season before the coronavirus crisis brought a halt to La Liga.

Messi admitted that the confinement enforced due to coronavirus was difficult but expects the break might end up acting as a positive.

The Argentine forward has been named as the best player in the world six times as he has six Ballon d’Or trophies in his kitty. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo comes a close second with five.