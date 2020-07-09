Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised his team’s performance in their 3-1 victory against Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday. Klopp also mentioned that he was not thinking much about Liverpool’s chances of finishing the season with record 100+ points.

“It was a difficult game against a good opponent, a deserved win. Job done, job well done in big parts of the game but not in all. That’s how it is. I think we started really, really well, we finished really, really well, but in between we left the door a bit too wide open for Brighton. But only because Brighton was really good; they played really good football, took some risks in the formation,” Klopp was quoted as saying on the official website of Liverpool Football Club.

About Liverpool’s bid to end the season with record points, he said, “What can I say? When I think about the next four opponents and look at them and think we will get 12, 10 or whatever points, I never did that. I can’t do that. We play against Burnley, who are a result-machine. I couldn’t respect more what they are doing.

“They played away, won against West Ham, they will come to us and will fight with all they have – so that is what we have to do as well. After that, we play Arsenal in a really good moment. After that, we play against Chelsea in a really good moment. How could I assume we will get all of these points?”

Mohamed Salah scored a brace at the Falmer Stadium and was also in the heart of the matter for the other goal Liverpool scored. He had provided his captain Jordan Henderson who finished with a curling finish from the edge of the area.

Klopp believed that the Premier League Golden Boot in the last two seasons had been an inspiration for the Egyptian forward. With 19 goals, he is at third in the list of highest goal-scorer this season. Jamie Vardy leads the tally.

“He is a striker, how can [scoring] not be a motivation for him? That’s clear. In the last two years he won the Golden Boot – last year he shared it with Sadio and Aubameyang. It’s always important, it’s important for Sadio,” the German boss added.