In a recent development, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has gone on record stating that he will never come back once the lockdown is lifted. Notably, Chahal, like the entire country, has been at his residence since the lockdown was enforced in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chahal has since then been spotted several times on social media, not only on his own account but even gatecrashing live chats and videos of other star cricketers.

“Main apne ghar se lockdown ho jaunga (I will get lock-downed from my home), I will not come back to my home, that’s it for me…I can’t take this anymore, can’t stay at home for longer now. These days of staying at home will suffice for the next three years now,” Chahal told television presenter Jatin Sapru during a chat session as quoted by IANS.

“I will live in a nearby hotel but will not stay at home, that’s it for me now, can’t bear any more lockdown days.”

Chahal, who has come to his own in the Indian Premier League (IPL) under the captaincy of Virat Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was also quick to point out how he was earlier complaining about players getting little time between matches and series but now when he has got it, he does not seem pretty pleased by it.

“I am going to the ground, I really want to bowl. When there is a lot of cricket to play we say ‘there is so much going on’ but we start missing it when there is no action. You will be good when you go to the ground, I miss bowling, I am what I am because of cricket only. I will surely go and bowl at least a ball on the day lockdown gets over,” he said.