Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff recently recalled an incident featuring former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting from the Ashes series played way back in 2005. The second Test match of the series played in Edgbaston is widely regarded as one of the greatest Test matches ever played in the history of the longest format. England eventually won the match by just two runs.

It was Flintoff who was the star for the home team as he not only scored crucial half-centuries with the bat in both the innings but also picked 7 wickets in the match.

Flintoff revealed that during England’s inning, it was Ponting who tried to sledge him in an attempt to distract him and get him to play a lose stroke but Flintoff did not pay any attention to his comments.

“I can never forget Ricky Ponting in the second innings sledging me,” Flintoff told Sky Sports Cricket Podcast as per Wisden. (via IANS)

“I was stood there with Kevin Pietersen, he looks and he makes a joke to his team going ‘Here we go boys, look at the two superstars! They’re going to be happy with these two, aren’t they’. And it’s like ‘Jog on, Rick! Jog on.”

Recently, Shane Warne had also remembered this particular test and criticised Ponting’s decision to bowl first in the Edgbaston Test.

“Punter’s (Ponting) decision to bowl first was just the worst decision ever, by any captain. So take a back seat, Nas (Nasser Hussain), Punter has got your back,” Warne was quoted as saying by Foxsports. (via IANS)

