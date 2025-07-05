Canada Open 2025: Srikanth reaches semis after beating World No. 6 Chou Tien-Chen

Former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth delivered a dominant performance at the Markham Pan Am Centre, defeating top seed and World No. 6 Chou Tien-Chen to storm into the semifinals of the Canada Open 2025.

Srikanth, on a comeback trail after a challenging injury phase, sealed a straight-game victory 21-18, 21-9 in a commanding display of experience and resilience, wrapping up the victory in just 43 minutes in Ontario.

Advertisement

This marks Srikanth’s second BWF World Tour semifinal of the season, following his runner-up finish at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 earlier this year. After losing the opening game in his first-round match against compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat, the 31-year-old has not dropped a game since, signalling a strong return to form.

Advertisement

Srikanth will next face Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto, the third seed, who got past India’s S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian in a hard-fought quarterfinal. The 21-year-old Subramanian displayed grit and promise but fell short against the higher-ranked opponent 15-21, 21-5, 17-21.

In women’s singles, Shriyanshi Valishetty’s spirited run came to an end in the quarterfinals. The 18-year-old pushed Amalie Schulz to the brink in a three-game thriller but eventually lost 21-12, 19-21, 19-21, wrapping up a memorable campaign.