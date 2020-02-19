Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli said that such is the fitness and concentration level of the team that they can compete against anyone in the world.

India take on New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series beginning Friday at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

“We have prepared in a manner where our fitness levels and concentration levels are such that we can compete against anyone in the world,” Kohli on Wednesday was quoted as saying by IANS via stuff.co.nz.

“That’s the kind of confidence we will carry into this series,” he added.

The Indian skipper acknowledged the fact that New Zealand cricketers are skilled in all aspects of the game and their opponents have to cash in on the opportunities to beat them.

“They’re very skilled bowlers and batsmen and brilliant fielders so they don’t give a lot to bank on or pounce on. You need to be wary of the chances that come your way and be focused enough to capitalise,” said the Indian skipper.

“It takes a lot more concentration on the field in New Zealand rather than dealing with things off the field and that’s good for the players to be in that kind of zone,” he added.

In the recently concluded ODI series, India were drubbed 3-0 by New Zealand after winning the T20I series 5-0.

Kohli and company will look to come back strong and continue their good form in the red-ball format by consolidating their place in the ICC Test Championship. They now sit pretty on top of the tree with 300 points from seven matches.