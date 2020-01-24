After Virat Kohli complained about the tight scheduling of the Indian team, former Indian Premier League chairman Rajeev Shukla on Friday backed the 31-year-old saying the calender is too hectic and the players must get some rest.

India on January 19 defeated Australia 2-1 in Bengaluru in the recently-concluded ODI series and had to leave for New Zealand the very next day.

“I agree with Virat Kohli that calendar is too hectic. There should not be back to back matches and series as well. Players must get some rest and also enough time to get acclimatised. CoA (Committee of Administrators) should have kept this in mind before finalising the schedule,” Shukla tweeted on Friday tagging the BCCI.

Fumed at the hectic scheduling, Kohli spoke his heart out while addressing the media before the first T20I in Auckland.

“It’s getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium straight. That’s how compressed the gap has become. This kind of travelling to a place that is seven and a half hours ahead of IST is difficult to adjust immediately. Hopefully, this will be taken into consideration in the future,” the skipper said as quoted by IANS. “But this is the year of the World Cup and every T20 is important. So we can’t lose our focus.”

(With inputs from IANS)