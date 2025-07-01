Cabinet nod to National Sports Policy 2025 aimed at establishing India as global sporting powerhouse

The Union Cabinet Tuesday approved the National Sports Policy 2025, a landmark initiative aimed at reshaping India’s sporting landscape and empowering citizens through sports.

The new policy, superseding the existing National Sports Policy of 2001, lays out a visionary roadmap to establish India as a global sporting powerhouse and a strong contender for excellence at international sporting events, including the 2036 Olympic Games, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said briefing media persons.

The key objective of the new policy is to strengthen sports programs, promote competitive leagues, develop sports infrastructure, and build world-class training systems.

The policy will focus on sports for economic development and will promote sports tourism, strengthen sports manufacturing ecosystem, and encourage private sector participation.

It further aims to drive social inclusion, promote participation among women and marginalized communities, and position sports as a viable career option.

Laying emphasis on sports as a people’s movement the policy aims to drive mass participation, launch fitness indices, and enhance universal access to sports facilities. The policy also envisages the concept of integrating sports into school curricula and to equip educators with specialized training.

With a target to establish a robust regulatory framework for sports governance, the policy plans to develop innovative financing mechanisms and engage private sector participation. Leverage emerging technologies for performance tracking and program implementation, create a national framework with well-defined benchmarks and key performance indicators, and integrate sports promotion into all ministries and departments for a holistic impact, form a major part of the policy’s curriculum.

The NSP 2025 essentially aims to establish India as a strong contender for excellence at international sporting events, including the 2036 Olympic Games. With its structured vision and forward-looking strategy, it sets the country on a transformative path toward becoming a leading sporting nation globally.