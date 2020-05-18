The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday said it will wait and watch if there are further guidelines from the West Bengal government or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the cricket board said it will coordinate with state associations to resume practice at a local level in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines issued on Sunday, stadiums will be opened but no spectators will be allowed in the lockdown extended till May 31.

In a statement late on Sunday night, BCCI said while it does not plan to organise training camps for its contracted players at present, it will coordinate with state associations to resume practice at a local level.

“With regard to training of players, it has been stated by the Indian Cricket Board that it would study guidelines at the state level and will work in sync with state cricket associations to chalk out a programme for skill-based training at a local level. Therefore, CAB would wait for such guidelines before taking a further decision in the matter,” CAB said in a media statement after its office bearers met via video conferencing on Monday.

It stated that there would be a medical committee meeting via videoconferencing on Thursday to “discuss and frame the protocols, parameters including guidelines to be adopted to maintain safety and hygiene in the office.”

“Thereafter, once the systems are in place as per suggestions provided by the top doctors in the panel, decision for reopening of association office would be considered,” the statement further read.

During the meeting, it was also decided that all pending dues of scorers, umpires and observers relating to the CAB matches held so far would be released.

CAB also decided to release the due payments to the clubs.

The nationwide lockdown was first imposed for 21 days starting March 25 and then extended on April 15 and later on May 4 with an aim to stem the spread of novel coronavirus. It has now been extended for another 14 days till May 31.