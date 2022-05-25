Here are the Businesses and brands owned by Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, an Indian Cricketer, is also the captain of the Indian Cricket team. He is the only Indian to rank as the highest-paid athlete in the world on the Forbes list. Besides drawing a hefty paycheck from BCCI and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat is a good businessman too. He is counted among the investors of several startups, apart from owning many brands, such as WROGN. Besides, Kohli has been recently seen to be engaging with several new startups as well, some of which, he and his wife, Anushka Sharma have funded together.

Virat Kohli has invested in many startups related to different sectors like health, insurance, and tour and travel. The plant-based meat startup, Blue Tribe is the latest brand that Virat Kohli invested in on February 8, 2021.He also contributed to the fresh funding round of the Indian fintech startup Digit, which raised its valuation to $3.5 billion after the investment done by Virat Kohli. Besides Digit, Kohli has invested in dozens of startups from all sectors.

From Fashion to Insurance, Kohli has contributed to a variety of brands. Virat Kohli was proclaimed as India’s most valuable celebrity, with a brand value of $184 mn in 2021. But Kohli’s value has reportedly decreased from $238 mn in 2020, according to Forbes reports.

Here are listed some of the startups which are funded by Viral Kohli.

1. Wrogn

Virat Kohli owns a stake in the famous Clothing and Accessories brand, Wrogn.

Wrogn is primarily a platform for graphic T-shirts, shirts, and lightweight denim jackets, worn with cuffed chinos and jeans. It was founded by Anjana Reddy, Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd.

Ahead of the 11th edition of Indian Premier League, Wrogn also became the brand sponsor of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

2. Rage Coffee

Virat Kohli invested in Rage Coffee on March 23, 2022, and as part of the deal, he has been announced the brand ambassador of the New Delhi-based coffee brand. The cricketer has invested an undisclosed amount in the deal. With the Virat Kohli led-funding round, Rage Coffee is all set to ramp up “scale production, launch innovative new products, and add senior management talent”, as per the official statement from the company. The earlier funding round was worth $5 million that Rage Coffee saw in August 2021, which came from the Series A round led by Sixth Sense Ventures.

3.Blue Tribe

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma invested in Blue Tribe, a startup based on plant-based meat products, which aims to manufacture and distribute delicacies like frozen minced chicken, chicken nuggets, keema, sausages, and momos. This adds another promising investment towards a growing startup in the list of the companies of Virat Kohli.

Though the look, feel, taste, and cooking style would be the same as the original animal-based meat variants but all of these will be based on plant products. Blue Tribe has been founded by Sandeep Singh and Nikki Arora Singh in 2017 as a meat alternative startup, which claims to use vegetables like peas, soybeans, lentils, grains, and more. All of these are proven to provide a mix of proteins, vitamins, and other nutrients necessary for healthy living.

Anushka and Virat claimed that they have been following the meat-free diet for many years now and now want to come up and “tell people how they can be more conscious and leave less impact on the planet by switching to a plant-based diet”, as mentioned in a statement by Anushka Sharma in a report dated February 8, 2022.

4.Chisel Fitness

Virat Kohli is rated as one of the fittest athletes in the world. With his perfect lean body and strict diet plan, the 32-year-old batsman has inspired several youngsters across the globe.

In order to motivate other people to stay fit and healthy, Kohli launched ‘Chisel’, a Bengaluru-based chain of gyms and fitness centers back in May 2015. He invested Rs 90 crore in this set-up.

5.Nueva

In May 2018, Virat Kohli made the bold move of venturing into the competitive hospitality industry. Opening a South-American restaurant in New Delhi, by the name Nueva, Kohli has visited the venue with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their friends multiple times. He was also seen with the RCB team at the venue, around the launch.

6.One8 x Puma and One8 Commune

One8, a brand name based on his jersey number 18, has its feet in a couple of business ventures. First, and more prominent, is the hot collaboration with Puma. The sportswear brand has an entire section of footwear, apparel and accessories dedicated to One8. Along with Nueva, Delhi hosts another one of Kohli’s hospitality ventures. The One8 Commune is the master franchise of One8’s restaurant chain.

7. Galactus Funware Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Virat Kohli signed a 10-year contract with the Galactus Funware Technology Pvt Ltd and was allotted compulsory convertible debentures worth INR 33.32 Lakh. After 10 years, he would be holding a 0.051 stake in the company along with a 1:1 conversion ratio. In other words, Virat Kohli will receive one share for each compulsory convertible debenture (CCD).

8. Goa FC

Goa FC turned out to be the first investment Virat Kohli made as a businessman when he was just 25-years-old. Led by his passion for football and the opportunity to step into the relatively unexplored field of football leagues back then. Kohli became a co-owner of the Indian Super League franchise in a heartbeat.

According to a GQ India article, the franchise made approximately Rs. 33 crore between 2018-19.

9. Sport Convo

A London-based tech start-up, Sport Convo was Kohli’s second business venture after Goa FC and it provides a platform for sports fans from a variety of sports to meet and talk about the games and players they adore.

Kohli shares the ownership of the venture with Real Madrid Forward and Welshman Gareth Bale, who has said in the past that he is a fan of the cricketer that Virat Kohli has become.

10. Digit

Digit is a Pune-based insurance startup founded by Kamlesh Goyal, Philip Varghese, and Vijay Kumar. The Digit insurance startup company is backed by Fairfax Group in Canada, which is owned by Indo-Canadian Prem Watsa and is headquartered in Toronto. Digit opened its first-ever external funding round in January 2020, which was led by A91 Partners, Faering Capital, and TVS Capital and infused $84 million in the startup.

The next Digit funding round came in a month later when Virat Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma, invested close to $340,000 (INR 2.5 crore) of funds. Kohli holds shares worth INR 1.73 crore while Anushka Sharma holds INR 43 lakh worth of shares. The couple holds 0.25% of the Digit shares. Besides this, Cornerstone Sports LLP which represents Virat Kohli has also invested INR 1 crore in Digit. Moreover, the employees of the company have also invested in the funding round of Digit with more than INR 30 crore.