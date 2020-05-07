German Football League (DFL) CEO Christian Seifert has said that playing the remaining matches of Bundesliga behind closed doors might not be an “ideal solution” but admitted that was the only option that the officials had.

Seifert’s comments come after Germany chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday confirmed on Wednesday that top-flight football, Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, could resume later this month.

“Today’s decision is good news for Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2. It is associated with a great responsibility for the clubs and their employees to implement the medical and organisational requirements in a disciplined manner,” DFL’s official website quoted Seifert as saying.

“Matches without stadium spectators are not an ideal solution for anyone. However, during this crisis, which threatens the existence of some clubs, it is the only option to preserve the leagues in their present form. Today I’d like to thank the decision-makers at the state and federal level for placing their confidence in us,” he added.

The resumption of the Bundesliga will make it the first major league in Europe to return to action after the COVID-19 pandemic had brought the world to a standstill. However, the leagues and the clubs have been directed to observe a strict hygiene plan.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge welcomed the decision by the German government and said he and the club were looking forward to resume the tournament.

“I would like to thank the politicians for today’s decision, which enables the Bundesliga season to be played to a finish. We are now looking forward to resuming play, ideally from mid-May. This ensures that the sporting decisions are made on the pitch and not in the boardroom,” said Rummenigge as quoted by Bayern Munich’s official website.

“I would like to expressly thank the DFL and the Medicine Task Force for the excellent organisational and medical plans. I appeal to everyone involved to follow the guidelines in these plans, which are the basis for resuming play, in an exemplary and disciplined manner,” he added.