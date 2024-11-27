Bumrah back on top of ICC Test rankings

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah returned to the premier position, as a host of his teammates made giant strides on the latest ICC Test rankings, while a trio of fast bowlers from West Indies also made ground.

Bumrah’s superb efforts against Australia in Perth has seen the star India pacer obtain a new career-best rating and regain his place as the No.1 ranked player on the latest ICC Test bowler rankings.

Bumrah collected eight wickets during India’s impressive 295-run triumph in the ICC World Test Championship series opener to claim Player of the Match honours in Perth. The in-form right-armer climbed two spots to leapfrog South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada and Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood and re-claim his mantle as the top-ranked bowler in Test cricket.

Bumrah first rose to the top in February this year on the back of a nine-wicket haul against England and briefly returned to the premier position in October following some decent efforts against Bangladesh, only to be overtaken by Rabada in recent weeks.

India teammate Mohammed Siraj also made some ground, with the fiery right-armer improving three places to 25th on the list for Test bowlers following his five scalps against the Aussies in Perth.

Outside the top 10, there is a trio of West Indies pacers on the rise, with Jayden Seales (up three spots to 11th), Kemar Roach (up four places to 17th) and Alzarri Joseph (up three rungs to 29th) all rewarded for their strong efforts in the first Test of their series against Bangladesh in Antigua.

The three fast bowlers combined for 14 wickets during the West Indies victory, while Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed climbed 16 places to move up to 51st following his six-wicket haul in the second innings of the same match.

England veteran Joe Root still holds a healthy lead at the top of the Test batter rankings, but he has a new challenger with India youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal now his closest rival following his excellent century in the second innings against Australia.

Jaiswal smashed a scintillating 161 to help swing the match to India’s favour and gained two places to move to second on the rankings for Test batters as a result, while also gaining a new career-best rating of 825, 78 rating points behind Root.

Australia left-hander Travis Head improves three places to move to 10th following his innings of 89 in Perth, while Jaiswal’s more senior teammate, Virat Kohli, is back on the rise as he improves nine spots to 13th following his 30th Test century.

India duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin remain in the top two rankings for Test all-rounders despite neither featuring against Australia in that opening Test, with Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan, the big eye-catcher, as he improves three places to equal third following solid contributions with bat and ball against the West Indies.