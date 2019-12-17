India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out for the past couple of months due to injury, join the Indian cricket team in a training session with youngster Prithvi Shaw at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Burmah and Shaw practised with the team on the eve of the second One Day International (ODI) of three-match series between India and West Indies.

Bumrah is currently undergoing rehabilitation from the back injury that forced him out of India’s team for the Test and limited-overs series against South Africa and Bangladesh at home. He had last turned up in national colours against the West Indies in an away series after the ICC World Cup earlier this year.

The 26-year-old will likely be missng the home Twenty-20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka, but he is expected to be a part of the squad which will host Australia for a three-match ODI series starting from January 14.

“His (Bumrah’s) back will be tested as he goes full throttle against the world’s best batsmen like Kohli and Rohit. You can’t really have a better test than having a go against the best in business,” a BCCI source had told IANS news agency.

Shaw has been out of the national set-up ever since making his Test debut in October last year. After suffering a series of injury earlier this year, he was handed an eight-month ban for doping violation which kept him out of every form of cricket till November.

However, the Under-19 World Cup-winning captain has shown terrific run-scoring form in the domestic matches he has been part of since coming back. After scoring 240 runs in the T20 competition Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw also marked his return to first-class cricket with a double-century against Assam.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will be looking to level the series having lost the first match by eight wickets in Chennai on Sunday. The Indian top-order had suffered a rare failure as the West Indies capitalised on it to register a memorable victory.