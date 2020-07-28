After helping Manchester United secure the top-four finish and a Champions League berth for the next season, Bruno Fernandes has shifted his focus to Europa League. Fernandes is determined to win the silverware and hoped that the Europa title could be his trophy in a United shirt.

“Now our focus is on the Europa League because this is a really good trophy and we want to win,” Fernandes was quoted as saying on the official website of Manchester United.

“I came to Manchester to win trophies. We need to play every game to win. If we go into the Europa League and win every game, we know we’ll win the trophy,” he added.

The 25-year-old Portugal international also expressed his excitement to be able to play in the Champions League next season. Fernandes said that United deserve to be in Europe’s “best competition” because of the hard work they have put to qualify.

“Of course, playing Champions League is always special and I hope it can be with the supporters, that will be more special,” Fernandes said.

“We deserve to be in the best games, in the best European competition. Nothing against the Europa League, but everyone knows the best competition is the Champions League.

“We feel good, it’s what we wanted,” he added. “We trained hard and we worked hard for this moment. We know the only thing we could achieve this season was getting into the Champions League, so we fought hard for that.

“But we are not happy enough because we know this club and these players, they can bring much more for the club. I think we have qualities enough to fight for some titles – more than one title, you know? I think we need to win some trophies and then we’ll be really happy.”

Since his signing during the winter transfer window, Fernandes played a pivotal role in United’s resurrection in the Premier League. In his 14 league appearances, the former Sporting CP midfielder scored eight goals and provided seven assists.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Manchester United ended the season at the third spot in the points table of Premier League after beating Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

In a direct battle for a UEFA Champions League spot at King Power Stadium on Sunday, Bruno Fernandes’s penalty and Jesse Lingard’s stoppage-time strike were enough for United to deny Leicester a chance to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition.