Manchester United forward Anthony Martial feels that club’s new signing Bruno Fernandes is going to help the Red Devils achieve their objectives this season.

United on Friday confirmed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Clube de Portugal. The Portuguese put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

“I think it’s a real big plus for the club and I think he’s someone who’s going to help us attain our objectives this season,” said Martial as quoted by club’s official website on Saturday.

“He’s a very, very good player. He had a great season last season and he’s started this season just the same and has been playing very well.

“I’ve had a couple of little chats with him out on the training pitch and during training and I think he’ll settle into really easily.

“He’s spent some time initially with the Portuguese and Spanish speakers and he’s already integrated really well,” Martial added.

Fernandes has contributed 63 goals and 52 assists in 137 appearances for Sporting Clube de Portugal. He has made 19 senior appearances for his country and was part of the successful squad that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

