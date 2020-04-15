Manchester United’s new signing Bruno Fernandes, who has proven to be a masterstroke in the midfield with 2 goals and 3 assists already in 5 Premier League appearances, has expressed his excitement over the prospect of partnering Paul Pogba one football returns after overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know Paul from Juve, because I played against him in Italy. And believe me, it’s really hard to play against Paul,” Bruno said as quoted on the official website of Manchester United. Because I play in midfield, I mark him. We play in the same line, so it’s really difficult to play against Paul, because he has power, he has technique.

“It’s difficult to find a player like Paul: big, strong and technical. It’s difficult to find a player like this, and he has a lot of qualities. I hope he comes [back] soon.”

“More than expectations, I’m confident what Paul can give to us, to the team. I think he has a lot to give, he has a lot of quality, and I think with the positive energy in the club – because we won a lot of games and we are in a good moment – everyone, the supporters and everything, will be more patient with Paul maybe,” Bruno added.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Portuguese is hoping to give Pogba a warm welcome when he finally returns after a longstanding injury which kept him out of the field for the most part of the 2019-20 season.

“He started training with us in the week before we stopped, so I think when he comes back he will start to play, and be in the team,” Bruno said.

Pogba was at his usual best in United’s Premier League opener against Chelsea before getting injured within the first 30 days. It took him nearly a month to be back against Rochdale in Carabao and Arsenal in Premier League.

But the World Cup-winner with France was sidelined again for another month. He made a solid comeback against Watford in the festive period before a surgery took him out again from which he is yet to make a comeback.