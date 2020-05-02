Head coach of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri on Saturday took a trip down the memory lane and shared nostalgic pictures alongside West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards and bowling great Malcolm Marshall.

“Brothers in arms. The best I played against. Privilege and honour – with Malcolm Denzil Marshall and Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards,” Shastri captioned the post.

Richards, arguably one of the best batsmen ever to play the game, featured for the West Indies cricket team in 121 Tests as well as 187 ODIs. He scored 8,540 runs in Test cricket including 24 centuries and 45 fifties.

Marshall, meanwhile, donned the West Indian kit on 81 occasions picking up 376 and 157 wickets in them respectively. After representing India in 80 Tests and 151 ODIs and having a great stint as a commentator, Shastri is now enjoying his second term as a head coach of the Indian team.

Meanwhile, almost all sporting activities have been pushed back in view of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 2.3 lakh lives so far while infecting more than 3 million people globally.