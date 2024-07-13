Brighton sign midfielder Malick Yalcouye from IFK Goteborg on long-term deal

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed midfielder Malick Yalcouye from Swedish side IFK Goteburg on a contract until June 2029.

The highly rated 18-year-old, who holds dual nationality with Mali and Ivory Coast, joined Goteborg last year after graduating through the academy at Ivorian club ASEC Mimosas, where he made his professional debut in the African Champions League.

Malick made his Goteborg debut in February in the Swedish Cup and his first league start against Djurgardens IF in April. He scored his first league goal for the club later that month against IF Brommapojkarna.

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “We are really pleased to bring Malick to the club. He is a talented midfielder with lots of potential to develop into a top-class player.

“He’s excited about this next stage of his career and we’re looking forward to helping him progress.”