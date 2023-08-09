Boult, Jamieson return for England ODI series

Tom Latham will lead an experienced ODI squad against England this September, the team’s penultimate series before the ICC Cricket World Cup starting in October in India.

Trent Boult is in line to play his first One Day International in almost a year after being included in the 15-strong squad which also features the ODI return of Kyle Jamieson following a back injury.

Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham will miss the four-game series as they await the births of their first children, while Ish Sodhi is also returning home after the T20I series against England to spend time with his family ahead of a busy period of cricket.

Kane Williamson will link up with the side during the England tour to train and continue his rehabilitation following surgery on his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in April.

Michael Bracewell remains unavailable for selection as he continues to recover following surgery on his ruptured achilles in June.

BLACKCAPS coach Gary Stead said the series represented good preparation for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup.

“England has been an impressive white ball side for quite some time and we’re excited to be taking them on at home on the eve of the World Cup,” he was quoted as saying by NZC.

“We’ve obviously had a history of great games against them and I’m sure the four matches will provide all the usual drama and excitement.

“It should be a really competitive series and I know the group will be looking forward to returning to play at the likes of The Oval and Lord’s once again.”

Stead acknowledged the return of Boult and Jamieson who had tread different paths back to the team.

“We’re delighted to include Kyle in this squad alongside his earlier selection for the T20 squads to play the UAE and England.

“He’s been working extremely hard on his rehabilitation following back surgery and we’re looking forward to seeing him back playing on the international stage.

“It’s also great to welcome Trent back into our ODI unit as he begins his preparation towards the World Cup in India.”

Stead confirmed the BLACKCAPS 15-player squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup in India would be named in early September, with the exact date still to be confirmed.

The BLACKCAPS final ODI series ahead of the World Cup will be a three-game series in Bangladesh in late September.

Additional BLACKCAPS coaching support for England, Bangladesh and the World Cup in India will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, pace-bowlers Blair Tickner and Ben Lister have been called into the BLACKCAPS T20I squad to play the UAE next week, after Henry Shipley and Lockie Ferguson were withdrawn.

Canterbury all-rounder Shipley was ruled out of the tour after sustaining a back-injury while playing for Sussex in the UK and will undergo further assessment back here in New Zealand.

Auckland Aces speedster Ferguson is a late signing by the Welsh Fire for The Hundred where he will join ten of his BLACKCAPS T20 teammates already confirmed for the 100-ball competition this month.

Among them will also be Tim Southee, who will complete the T20I series in the UAE before playing the last match of the London Spirit’s campaign on Friday August 25 as well as the weekend finals if qualified.

Southee, Ferguson and the other BLACKCAPS involved in The Hundred will then link up with the BLACKCAPS squad ahead the four-game T20I series against England which gets underway in Durham on August 30.

The first group of T20 squad players and support staff will depart from New Zealand for the UAE this Saturday, while Lister will arrive directly from the UK where he is currently playing club cricket.

Tickner will travel on Monday pending the birth of his first child.

The T20 squad for the UAE will continue on to England for the T20 warm-up matches on August 25 and 27, before those only selected to play the UAE make way for the players from The Hundred.

BLACKCAPS ODI squad v England: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young,

BLACKCAPS v England – ODI Schedule

Sept 8 – 1st ODI v England – Sofia Gardens (Cardiff)

Sept 10 – 2nd ODI v England – The Ageas Bowl (Southampton)

Sept 13 – 3rd ODI v England – The Oval (London)

Sept 15 – 4th ODI v England – Lord’s (London)

BLACKCAPS T20 Squad for UAE and England: Tim Southee (c), Finn Allen (Eng), Adi Ashok (UAE), Chad Bowes (UAE), Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (UAE), Devon Conway (Eng), Lockie Ferguson (Eng), Dean Foxcroft (UAE), Matt Henry (Eng), Ben Lister (UAE), Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie (UAE), Adam Milne (Eng), Daryl Mitchell (Eng), Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (Eng), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi (Eng), Blair Tickner (UAE), Will Young (UAE)

BLACKCAPS T20 Tour Schedule

Aug 17 – 1st T20I v UAE – Dubai

Aug 19 – 2nd T20I v UAE – Dubai

Aug 20 – 3rd T20I v UAE – Dubai

Aug 25 – warm-up T20 – Worcester

Aug 27 – warm-up T20 – Bristol

Aug 30 – 1st T20I v England – Durham

Sept 1 – 2nd T20I v England – Manchester

Sept 3 – 3rd T20I v England – Birmingham

Sept 5 – 4th T20I v England – Nottingham