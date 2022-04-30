Tennis legend Boris Becker sentenced to two and half years of jail for bankruptcy conviction

Tennis legend Boris Becker has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for concealing assets and loans worth €2.5 million in order to avoid paying his debts. Between June 21 and October 3, 2017, the three-time Wimbledon champion was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act at Southwark Crown Court.

On June 21, 2017, the 54-year-old was declared bankrupt, owing creditors nearly £50 million for an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain. The father of four appeared in court with his partner, Lilian de Varvalho Monteiro.

Judge Deborah Taylor sentenced the six-time Grand Slam champion to two and a half years in prison, of which he will serve half. They also acquitted him on 20 additional charges, including nine counts of failing to return his tennis trophies and medals, including two Wimbledon trophies.

The former world number one has three Wimbledon titles, two Australian Opens, and one US Open title to his name. He also won a gold medal in doubles at the Olympics. Becker announced his retirement from tennis in 1999.

Boris Becker became the coach of reigning World No. 1 and 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in 2013, and he helped him win six Grand Slams in three years.

