After former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, a host of film stars such as Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and Mohanlal among many others flooded the social media with emotional tributes for the cricketer.

Dhoni ended all the rumours and speculations around his career and called it a day in international cricket on Saturday.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Dhoni posted a montage with several clips and moments from his international career. He captioned the post, “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hours consider me as Retired.”

Here’s what the celebrities had to say:

Shekhar Kapur: Not once, never, can i remember our hearts not pounding, our excitement levels not rising when Dhoni came out to bat. A true game changer. You made cricket seem simple, almost casual, yet exhilarating. Unexpected. If that’s not genius, I don’t know what is #Dhoni #DhoniRetires.

Mohanlal: Farewell Captain @msdhoni, Best wishes to all your future endeavours.

Varun Dhawan posted a picture of Dhoni playing on the field and wrote: “Pure class”. He then shared another picture and captioned: “Thank u @mahi7781”

Vicky Kaushal: What an innings! Thank You for everything @mahi7781.

Rajkummar Rao: Thank you for all the amazing memories Captain cool. We will miss you.

Siddhant Chaturvedi: Shukriya legend… ary yaar ek match aur! ha ha.

Nushratt Bharuccha: [email protected] made me fall in love with cricket! Huge fan of his, batting, captaincy, wicket-keeping, and composure on field! The man was always two steps ahead in the game! Will truly miss you Dhoni!

Yami Gautam: Immense respect for M.S. Dhoni for not just being an outstanding player but also setting an exceptional example with his conduct and journey, on and beyond field.

Riteish Deshmukh: No retirement from our hearts.

Bipasha Basu: Captain forever @mahi7785.

Divya Dutta: #Dhoni retires!! Thank you captain for making us proud always!! Ever dependable!! Amazing memories !! You be done India proud!! Keep inspiring us!!

Randeep Hooda: Nooooo !!! You’ve always known the best… Thanks for the entertainment.

Saiyami Kher: From his long locks, to his patent on the helicopter shot, Captain Cool always had a style of his own. This one has left all of us stumped. Aye Aye captain!

Kunal Kohli: @msdhoni game changer for cricket. Anything was possible as long as #mahi was there. Made non believers watch the game. The game will miss him. #Dhoni best finisher ever. Selfless. Team meant more to him than personal milestones. Love you. #AllTimeGreat.

Huma Qureshi: Dhoni (heart emoji).

Rahul Dholakia: Dhoni ! Thank you.

Sophie Choudry: An exceptional player, an exemplary leader, an absolute class act on and off the field..A true legend!! Thank you for everything you have done for Indian cricket MS.. Wish you nothing but the best always.