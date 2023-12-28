Biggest Cricket World Cup ever smashes Broadcast and Digital records

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday asserted that World Cup 2023 hosted in India smashed broadcast and digital records across the world, making it the biggest World Cup ever.

The event, which saw Australia crowned champions for the sixth time, registered a record 1 trillion global live viewing minutes of broadcast, which included new technological innovations such as the vertical video feed, providing fans with an easier and more intuitive viewing experience on their mobile devices.

The global live viewing hours were an increase of 38% from the last edition of the tournament held in the Indian sub-continent, in 2011, and by 17% compared to 2019 when it was held in the United Kingdom.

The final between India and Australia became the most watched ICC match ever. There were 87.6 billion live viewing minutes globally, representing a 46% growth compared with the 2011 final that featured co-hosts India and Sri Lanka.

The event was carried by a total of 20 broadcast partners across 209 territories. For the first time, Hindi coverage was made available outside India by ESPN+, Fox Sports, Sky Sports and Willow TV.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: “We are delighted to announce the record-breaking viewership and engagement numbers for the Cricket World Cup 2023, making it the biggest World Cup ever. The incredible numbers continue to show the increased appetite for ICC events across the world and the consumption of innovative and engaging content that fans can enjoy.”

The viewership numbers are staggering across territories, most notably in host country India, where it became the most watched Cricket World Cup ever, with 422 billion viewing minutes on the Disney Star Network alone, resulting in a whopping 54% increase from 2011 and a significant 9% rise from 2019.

The tournament was the most broadcast in India, about five times more hours of coverage compared to 2011, thanks to the 22 channels that showcased the tournament across nine different languages (English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam).

The female viewership share rose from 32% for the 2011 edition to 34% this year, reflecting the universal excitement surrounding the country’s home tournament. The final between the hosts and Australia became the most watched World Cup match ever with a peak TV audience of 130 million, with a total of 300 million people watching it on the Disney Star network on linear alone in India.

It was also the most broadcast tournament in the United Kingdom and Australia that saw huge jumps in viewership compared to 2011 when it was played in the same time zone. The UK saw 800 hours of live coverage and 5.86 billion minutes (of live viewing compared to 4.74 billion minutes) in 2011, a 24% increase. In Australia, there were 602 hours of live coverage with 3.79 billion minutes of live viewing, 92% more than the 1.98 billion minutes recorded in 2011.

Coupled with Australia’s success, this led to significant increase in overall audience with 9.1 million people watching India 2023 compared to the 2019 edition in England and Wales which saw 6.1 million tune in.

Pakistan saw record viewership with 237.10 billion viewing minutes of live viewing. The corresponding figures were 230.49 billion minutes in 2019 and 220.63 billion minutes in 2011.

This edition was the most shown World Cup in South Africa and saw a 32% increase in viewership from 2019 with 5.01 billion minutes of live coverage watched. Similar was the case in the United States, where 395 hours of live coverage made it the most broadcast World Cup, the coverage hours rising 14% from 2019. The final was the most watched match with 48 million live viewing minutes, 47% more than the second most watched (India vs Pakistan). Nine of the 10 most watched games in the US featured India.

India vs Australia (Final) – 59 million peak concurrent viewers

India v New Zealand (Semi-Final) – 53 million peak concurrent viewers

India v South Africa – 44 million peak concurrent viewers

India v New Zealand (Group match) – 43 million peak concurrent viewers

India v Pakistan – 35 million peak concurrent viewers

More records were broken on ICC platforms, with this World Cup becoming the most digitally engaged ever with an astonishing 16.9 billion video views, an 158% increase from the previous record set at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Engagements on ICC social channels also saw a massive increase with a record 1.23 billion, an increase of 142% from the T20 World Cup 2022 and 155% from 2019 edition in England and Wales.

Web and app platforms set a record for users, with 97.5 million unique users for the event, a 29% increase from the 2019 edition. Page views on icc-cricket.com were also up to 704 million, totaling a 96% increase from a year ago at the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.