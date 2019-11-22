Two days after he was hastily sacked from the duties of the head coach by Tottenham Hotspur, Mauricio Pochettino left an emotional farewell message for the Spurs players on the tactics board after he could not deliver it personally.

Pictures of the 47-year-old writing his message was shared by his assistant Jesus Perez on social media. He wrote, “Big thanks to you all, We can’t say goodbye… you will always be in our hearts.”

Spurs captain Harry Kane also wished Pochettino, under whom he has flourished to become England’s best striker at the moment, a happy farewell. Along with a photo of himself and the Argentine, Kane thanked his previous boss for helping him achieve his dreams.

Gaffer. I’ll be forever thankful to you for helping me achieve my dreams. We’ve had some amazing moments in the last 5 and a half years that I will never forget. You were my manager but my friend as well and I thank you for that relationship. Good luck with your next chapter! 💙 pic.twitter.com/u64RXV7wd4 — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 20, 2019

The manager who helped Tottenham finish second in the 2016-17 season of Premier League and reach the final of Champions League last season was sacked on Wednesday and replaced by Mourinho in the next few hours.

The other members of his coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino and Antoni Jimenez have also been relieved of their responsibilities.