Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was fined $7500 for directing a homophobic slur at his national teammate Kane Richardson during a Big Bash League 2019-20 match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday.

Stoinis faced a hearing after helping Stars win the Melbourne derby and was charged with ‘personal abuse’ under Cricket Australia’s Code of Conduct. The cricketer has apologised “unreservedly” for his action.

“I got caught in the moment and took it too far. I realised immediately I was in the wrong and I apologise to Kane and to the umpires,” Stoinis was quoted as saying on Cricket Australia’s digital platform cricket.com.au.

“I did the wrong thing and accept responsibility for my actions. The standards are there for a reason and I accept the penalty,” he added.

Stoinis has accepted the level-two charge and his penalty which has left him in a position to play for Stars’ next match against the Sydney Thunders.

The incident, which happened when the 30-year-old was batting, comes two months after Victoria pacer James Pattinson was suspended for a Test match after he was charged with ‘personal abuse’ during a Sheffield Shield match against Queensland. Pattinson was also hit with a level-two offence.

In the match, Renegades was asked to bat first by Stars captain Maxwell. They were off to a bad start having lost two early wickets with just 55 runs on the board. Matured display by Shaun Marsh (43) and Beau Webster (29) in the middle overs helped them reach a total of 142.

Dale Steyn was the pick of the bowler as he returned with a figure of 2/16. Sandeep Lamichhane also bowled brilliantly for his numbers of 3/26. Adam Zampa had also taken 2/19 in his quota of four overs.

Stars, on the other hand, got off to a flyer with Marcus Stoinis smashed 68 off 55 deliveries while opening the innings. Maxwell finished the chase for his team with a score of 40 after Stars lost two wickets.