The 10th season of the Big Bash League is all set to coincide with the much-awaited four-match Test series between India and Australia as Cricket Australia (CA) announced the 61-day schedule of the T20 competition on Wednesday.

According to the schedule released by Cricket Australia (CA), the BBL will begin on December 3 with a clash between Strikers and Renegades at the Adelaide Oval, shortly after the end of day one of the opening Test between India and Australia in Brisbane. The final has been set for February 6 next year.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic may yet force alterations to the summer of cricket, today’s announcement confirms the commitment to a full 61-game schedule, including the return of the five-team finals format,” the CA said in a statement on its website.

Team India are scheduled to tour Australia in December-January. Last month, Cricket Australia (CA) had released the schedule of the series. The matches would be played at Brisbane Gabba, Adelaide Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Gabba would host the opening match from December 3. While the second match in Adelaide from December 11 will be India’s first away Day-Night Test, the ones in Melbourne and Sydney will be the traditional Boxing Day and New Year Tests respectively.

However, as per the BBL 10 schedule, after the opening eight days the tournament will take a five-day break during the Day-Night Test between India and Australia in Adelaide.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia Head of Big Bash Leagues, said the challenging COVID-19 environment will be monitored continuously. Australia has reported more than 9,000 cases so far.

“…we must remain vigilant and agile in responding to the COVID-19 situation as it develops and we will continue to work with all relevant federal and state government agencies, biosecurity experts, venues, clubs, players, broadcast partners and our own internal teams to ensure a safe and successful summer,” he said.

“We’ll continue to act in accordance with public health advice and government protocols to ensure the safety of the public, players and support staff,” he added.

