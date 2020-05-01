Indian football icons Sunil Chhetri and Bhaichung Bhutia offered their condolences on the death of legendary footballer Subimal Goswami – popularly known as Chuni Goswami – who passed away on Thursday at the age of 82.

“We’ve lost one of the leading lights of Indian sport today. Not too many can boast of being top-notch in two different sports. You played your part to the fullest, rest well, Chuni sir. Strength to the family,” tweeted Chhetri on Thursday.

We’ve lost one of the leading lights of Indian sport today. Not too many can boast of being top-notch in two different sports. You played your part to the fullest, rest well, Chuni sir. Strength to the family. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 30, 2020

“Rest in peace chuni da,” wrote Bhaichung Bhutia on Twitter.

Rest in peace chuni da 🙏 pic.twitter.com/r8cTyS6wRt — Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) April 30, 2020

“It’s a huge loss. This is a bad period for Indian football. Whenever there is talk about Indian football, you hear names of Chuni Goswami and P.K. Banerjee,” Bhutia told IANS.

“I haven’t had a lot of interaction with Chuni da but I did meet him when I was playing for Mohun Bagan. He always had a smile on his face and was a gentleman,” Bhutia added.

The former Indian captain, Goswami, was the leader of the gold medal-winning team in the 1962 Asian Games where they had defeated South Korea 2-1 to give India its second-ever gold in the history of the competition. He was also the skipper of the Indian team that made it to the final of the 1964 Asia Cup.