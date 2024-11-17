BGT 2024-25: Shubman Gill’s left-thumb injury puts India’s top-order in doubt ahead of Perth Test

India’s preparations for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series have been thrown into uncertainty with an injury to Shubman Gill. The 24-year-old opener sustained an injury to his left thumb during the second day of India’s intra-squad training match at the WACA here on Saturday.

While fielding in the slips, Gill took a blow to his thumb, leaving the field immediately and not returning for the remainder of the intra-squad match-simulation session.

Though the full extent of the injury is yet to be confirmed, IANS understands that Gill may have suffered an intra-articular fracture, a type of injury that typically requires two to three weeks for recovery. Given that the injury is to his driving hand, the timeline for his recovery might extend to three weeks, casting doubt on his participation in the first Test, which is scheduled to begin on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The injury raises questions about India’s batting lineup for the upcoming match, especially in light of other uncertainties in the opening combination. Gill had been batting at No. 3 in the practice match but was also considered a potential opening partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal, in case Rohit Sharma is unavailable due to the birth of his second child.

With Rohit’s situation still up in the air, India now face the possibility of missing both their regular opener and their backup in Gill.

Adding to the complexity is the condition of KL Rahul, another potential opening option. Rahul was also forced to leave the field on the first day of the simulation match on Friday after being struck in the elbow by a short delivery. He did not return to bat and was absent from the field on Saturday as well. While it remains unclear whether Rahul will recover in time for the Test, his injury raises further doubts about the stability of India’s top order.

India’s recent 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand has added pressure on the team, and Rohit Sharma has even been considering travelling to Australia early to train with the squad before returning for the birth of his child. However, it’s unclear if he will make it to Perth in time to be available for the first Test.

On the field, Gill showed solid form before his injury. In the practice match, he made 28 runs in his first innings before being caught at gully off a back-of-length delivery from Navdeep Saini. He came back to bat in the second innings, finishing unbeaten on 42, displaying resilience despite the growing concerns about his fitness.

India’s top-order selection for the first Test is now in flux, with multiple injury concerns clouding their preparation. The team management will have to make some tough decisions in the coming days as they finalise their squad for the crucial opener in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Abhimanyu Easwaran is the other option India have for the top of the order.