Bengaluru Braveheart seals semi-final spot of the GMR Rugby Premier League

On an action-packed day at the GMR Rugby Premier League, the Bengaluru Bravehearts secured their semi-final berth with a 34-26 win over the Kalinga Black Tigers. They now join Hyderabad Heroes and Chennai Bulls in the knockout stage, while three teams Delhi Redz, Kalinga Black Tigers, and Mumbai Dreamers remain locked in a tense battle for the final semi-final spot.

The day’s second match saw Delhi Redz and Mumbai Dreamers battle to a dramatic 19-19 stalemate at Shahji Raje Bhosale Stadium. The match saw dramatic momentum shifts, with Delhi racing to a 19-5 lead in the third quarter before Mumbai staged a remarkable comeback, scoring seven points to narrow the gap to 19-12 in regular time. The clash eventually ended level after an intense extra-time period.

Earlier, the Bravehearts’ victory came after a seesaw battle against Kalinga. The Black Tigers started strongly with Ethan Turner’s early try and Maurice’s conversion establishing a 7-0 first-quarter lead. Bengaluru responded through Arpan Chettri’s try, trailing just 14-10 at halftime. The second half saw Bengaluru surge ahead 20-14 before Kalinga closed to within one point (20-19) in the third quarter.

A pulsating final quarter saw the Bravehearts pull away to secure their semi-final place.

The league now moves to its next fixtures, featuring Kalinga Black Tigers versus Bengaluru Bulls in the opening match, followed by Hyderabad Heroes in action later in the day.

These matches could prove decisive in determining the final semi-finalist of this inaugural tournament.