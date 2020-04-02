The umpires of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) have come forward to lend their helping hand to the West Bengal State Relief Fund set up for corona aid.

157 current umpires belonging to various grades have pledged their support and solidarity with the association and contributed an aggregate amount of Rs 1.92 lakh by forgoing their day’s pay. This was communicated to CAB President Avishek Dalmiya along with a list of contributors by Aadipta Mukherjee, who is also the secretary of the ‘UMPIRES OF CRICKET ASSOCIATION OF BENGAL’.

Meanwhile, BCCI umpire Abhijit Bhattacharya paid Rs 5,000 directly to the Relief Fund set up by the state government. He had earlier paid one day’s pay to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund as well.

In another development, Moumita Chakraborty, current BCCI match referee donated Rs 50,000 to the State Relief Fund.

Rituparna Roy, who is currently associated with Vidharbha Cricket Association, contributed Rs 35,000 to the State Fund.

Former Bengal women’s team player and current Bengal women’s selector, Ananya Mitra, requested CAB to deduct Rs 10,000 from her dues and contribute the same to the West Bengal State Relief Fund.

On the other hand, Prasenjit Mukherjee, Video Analyst of the Bengal U-19 team contributed a slice of his professional fees by donating a sum of Rs 10,000.