After Bengal thrashed Karnataka by 174 runs to make it to the finals of Ranji Trophy for the first time in 13 years, wishes started coming in bulk, including those from India cricketers Mohammed Shami and Wriddhiman Saha, who also play for the state.

“Many many Congratulations bengal boy’s for victory. Ok hand Good luck for final,” wrote Shami on Twitter.

The Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side outplayed the star-studded Karnataka team in all departments. The Bengal bowlers wreaked havoc as they restricted the visitors under 200 in both the innings.

Anustup Majumdar’s 149 gave Bengal the edge in the first innings. The right-handed batsman, who was declared Player of the Match, scored 41 runs in the following innings.

“Well done boy’s congratulations. 1st inning —Anustup Majumdar 149,41 shahbaz 35 and Akash 44 and porel-39/5 akash-30/3. 2nd inning —sudip 45 Anustup 41 Shahbaz 31 and Mukesh-61/6 well done boys good luck for final,” said Shami in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Wriddhiman Saha tweeted: “Congratulations #TeamBengal for an outstanding win! Now all the way to the finals!!!”