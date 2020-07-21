Ben Stokes produced another match-winning performance as England beat West Indies in the second Test at the Old Trafford on Monday and brought parity in the three-match Test series. Stokes was the chief engineer of his team’s victory with a total of 254 runs and three wickets.

His majestic knock of 176 and the 260-run partnership with fellow centurion Dom Sibley had been instrumental in England’s commanding total of 469/9 in the first innings.

In an attempt to garner some quick runs, the all-rounder was asked to open in the second innings on Day 5. Stokes came all guns blazing and scored 78 runs off 57 deliveries in a way only he can.

The West Indies in their first innings had somehow managed to avoid the follow-on but failed to put up a fight against England’s total. The visitors were bundled out for 287, riding on half-centuries by Kraigg Brathwaite (75), Shamarh Brooks (68) and Roston Chase (51).

The England bowlers put on display a brilliant show of collective effort as Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes took three wickets each2, while Sam Curran got two scalps. Dom Bess and Stokes contributed with one wicket each.

However, with the fourth day wasted due to rain, England needed a breezy innings from someone to post a challenging target for the tourists, and Stokes was at it again.

After losing two quick wickets in the form of Jos Buttler (0) and Zak Crawley (11), Stokes was joined by England captain Joe Root. The duo shared a quickfire partnership of 73 runs in 11 overs, where Root contributed with 22 runs before declaring and setting England a target of 312 runs in 85 overs.

In their second essay, the Windies folded for 198 in a tense finish on Day 5 with Brooks (62) and Jermaine Blackwood (55) managing fifties which went in vain.

A draw looked possible at one point when Blackwood and Brooks shared a 100-run stand for the fifth wicket, but once Stokes removed Blackwood with a superb bouncer which tied the batsman as he holed out to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, it was England all the way as Dom Bess and Chris Woakes cleaned up the lower order.

Stokes showed his impeccable commitment as he chased a Blackwood punch down the ground off his own bowling just before tea. The red cherry found the fence but not before England’s World Cup hero dived in his attempt to stop it.

Stokes also bowled long and probing spells, finishing the match with three wickets. Stuart Broad claimed three wickets to raise England hopes of a series-levelling win early on.

Veteran pacer Broad, who had said after the fourth day’s play that England will go for the win, started on a perfect note as he dismissed opener John Campbell in the first over itself.

Brathwaite and Shai Hope then joined forces in the middle and kept the bowlers at bay briefly till the former was adjudged LBW off the bowling of Chris Woakes for 12.

Hope was next to head back to the pavillion as he was comprehensively castled by Broad. After lunch, Roston Chase was trapped in front by Broad to reduce the tourists to 37/4 before Brooks and Blackwood joined hands.

Brief Scores: England 469/9d and 129/3d (Stokes 78*; Roach 2/37) vs West Indies 287 all out and 198 all out (Brooks 62, Blackwood 55; Broad 3/42)

With IANS inputs