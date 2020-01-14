Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes has written down an emotional note saying thank you to all the fans who “said that my (Stokes’) dad is in their prayers.” Notably, Ben Stokes’ father, who was critical, has now recovered from his illness.

“Just want to share a bit of love back to everyone after all the love we have all received,” he mentioned in a post on Instagram.

“It has been a very tough few weeks for us all with what has happened to my father Ged. He continues to improve day by day, but it’s going to be a slow process for him, but he’s hard as nails and doesn’t like to give in. On behalf of myself and the whole entire Stokes family we would like to say…

…This is to every single person who has taken time to send such lovely messages on social media…every person who has said that my dad is in their prayers…every person who has offered support in different ways. We are so so so grateful.

“Words can’t really express what this means to us but we all just want to say a massive Thankyou — the love has been very much needed and very much appreciated. Regards Stokes fam”, he added.

Notably, Ben Stokes’ father had been admitted to a hospital suffering from what the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has called “a serious illness”.

Ged is a former New Zealand rugby star and is in fact in his early 60s. Christchurch-based Ged is a former New Zealand rugby league player and is in his early 60s.

Stokes is part of the England team which is fighting against South Africa in a Test series. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 with the third Test beginning from Thursday.