Former England cricketer David Lloyd recently picked cricketers that he would pay to watch them play. While the first name he picked was that of star all-rounder Ben Stokes, the other name was that of the Indian run-machine Virat Kohli.

While Stokes is arguably the best all-rounder in World Cricket at the moment, Virat is surely among the best batsman of the current generation if not all time.

“I’d definitely pay to watch England play as a team. Ben Stokes is box office. But I’d go for Virat Kohli. I reckon he is the best player to come out of India. He is fearless and, crucially, I think he always puts his team first. He has to win — for the team,” Lloyd was quoted as saying in Sportsmail.

When picking a batsman from the older set of players, Lloyd picked Lara.

“Aesthetically I would never tire of watching Lara. He was a flipping genius,” he said.

Notably, the West Indies legend still holds the record for the highest individual score in Test match cricket (400) years after his retirement.